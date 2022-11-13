New patrol model moves more police to frontline, reduces front counter hours

A redistribution of resources within the Edmonton Police Service is taking effect this week, with the organization saying there will be more officers on the frontline.

In October, EPS announced organizational changes would result in 62 positions being moved to add to existing patrols and create a new 10-squad patrol model.

As a result of moving officers, there will be service implications that the public will notice, added EPS, including reducing the hours of operation at some station front counters and closing the Northwest Police Station's front counter.

Police also cited the opening of two new collision reporting centres for minor crashes as another way the service is moving officers back to patrolling the streets.

"There is no question that the community wants to see frontline policing be a bigger priority, even within a tough resource environment," said Deputy Chief Darren Derko in a news release. "This model will help us achieve this, while also allowing us to look after the wellness of our members."

The new patrol model was designed with input from frontline members, police say.

"With growing needs and a front-line service that is still recovering from more than two years of COVID impacts, we know we have to make some tough changes to get the right people in the right places at the right times," Derko added.

As of Monday, under the new resource distribution, all EPS division's front counters will close for the weekend, except for the Downtown Division, which will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

The southeast, southwest, west and northeast division front counters' weekday hours of operation will switch to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Break and enter, damage to property, lost property, theft from a vehicle under $5,000, sexual assault, fraud and theft under $5,000 can be reported online using the EPS website or mobile app. Other crimes can be reported by calling the non-emergency line at 780-423-4567.

To report an emergency, dial 911.