Nearly 400 crashes reported to collision centres during Edmonton's first snowfall
The season's first snowfall has hit city streets, causing hundreds of crashes and testing Edmonton's new collision reporting centres.
After the warmest October on record, most of Edmonton was hit with three to six centimetres of snow, said CTV News Edmonton's Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen, with spots in the southeast getting between 10 and 15 centimetres.
"Because of the melting and freezing that took place before the accumulation, streets and sidewalks are slippery in many areas," Classen said.
As the snow tapers off Wednesday night, the yearly first snowfall surge in collisions will likely continue through rush hour and into the night - sending city drivers to one of two new collision reporting centres in Edmonton.
Edmonton Police Service said, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, 383 people had reported to a collision reporting centre.
'IT'S TAKING HOURS'
Lee Harris, an operations manager with Accident Support Services which runs the centres, said the north location saw several – expected – waves of crashes over the day and he's anticipating more to come throughout the evening.
"We're waiting on this evening, we expect that's going to be some pretty high traffic come six to eight o'clock," Harris said.
The centres launched in September and are designed to make collision reporting more efficient. People involved in a crash bring their cars in to have any damage photographed and documented and then file a report.
Harris said average wait times are around 15 to 20 minutes after photos are taken, but Wednesday morning drivers were lined up down the street at around 9 a.m., and wait times jumped up closer to 45 minutes.
However, Mohammed Dawood said he spent considerably longer trying to file a report after he was involved in a morning crash.
Dawood said the photo part of the report went quickly but waiting for a kiosk and filling out the 100-question report took more than four hours.
"This process and the lineup, it's taking hours," Dawood said. "It's not easy. So a lot of people that's older here, they were having problems and like everyone was going around trying to help each other kind of."
Harris said drivers can finish faster by having their license, registration and proof of insurance with them. And, on days like today, anyone able to wait should wait.
Harris said drivers have 24 to 48 hours after a collision to report it at a centre.
"So if you don't necessarily need to be here today, then you don't need to be here today," he added.
Police are still involved if a collision involves a death, serious personal injury, criminal activity, pedestrians or property damage, and officers said 62 collisions were reported to EPS over the last 24 hours, including 23 hit-and-run crashes.
Road conditions remain poor throughout the Edmonton area and police said residents should only travel Wednesday night if absolutely necessary.
If they have to travel, EPS Traffic Safety Unit Sgt. Kerry Bates said drivers can help keep accident numbers lower by taking some simple precautions when snow starts to fall.
Always make sure lights and windows are brushed off and visible, Bates said, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.
If you're not confident on major roads you should plan alternate routes through side streets and drive in the slow lane where possible, he said, and experienced drivers should watch their speed.
"If you're a new driver, drive to your experience, your expertise, don't try to keep up with traffic if it's beyond your capability," he said. "You just have to take that responsibility on yourself to slow down and drive to the conditions."
SNOW REMOVAL
Another new program will be tested starting Wednesday, as the City of Edmonton rolls out its new snow and ice removal plan with the help of some extra money.
Parks and Road services received a $4.7 million funding boost this fall, and general supervisor Valerie Dacyk said the money means more crews and equipment will be out this winter.
She said crews have been working since last night to apply traction materials to priority areas including intersections, bridges and hills, and will be working 24 hours a day during and after snowfall events.
"As always, safety is our priority and Edmontonians should be expecting to see an improved experience, so more areas cleared quicker is our target," Dacyk said.
She added that Edmontonaians can aid snow removal efforts by driving carefully and making sure cars are moved during parking bans.
"We are just entering winter season, so we ask everyone to drive safely out there, give our crews room to work and drive to the conditions," she said.
"The first snowfall of every season is always a challenge, but crews have been preparing for this (snow) for the last few weeks."
A new parking ban notification tool is available online and Dacyk encourages drivers to register as soon as possible.
