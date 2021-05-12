EDMONTON -- A new manufacturing facility in Edmonton will allow a plant-based food company to meet wholesale demand and enter the European market, its CEO says.

Nabati Foods' new facility in the McArthur Industrial area is five times larger than its pilot facility.

“There has been enormous demand for our products from across North America from all of our customer categories including grocery, foodservice, and industrial,” CEO Ahmad Yehya in a news release.

“By significantly increasing our production capacity, we will be in a strong position to capitalize on growing customer demand.”

The Alberta company founded in 2014 makes food it promises to be “completely free of all common allergens” and gluten-free, kosher, vegan and non-GMO.

Nabati says the new manufacturing facility will be able to produce 1.2 million pounds of plant-based cheese and one million pounds of plant-based meat.

“Beyond just meeting demand, it is important to us to keep innovating, and this additional capacity will make that possible,” Yehya commented.

About 22 people will work at the plant, which will also house the company's research and development department.

Production will start at the site by fall, beginning with cheeze slices.