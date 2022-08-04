New policies for police chases, use of force needed, says Alberta judge
An Alberta provincial court judge wants the Edmonton Police Service and all other police agencies in the province to develop better policies and procedures for dealing with criminal flight events.
The recommendation comes as a result of an inquiry into the death of Sterling Cardinal, who was fatally shot by EPS on Aug. 18, 2018.
Cardinal, 30, was inside a stolen Oldsmobile with a sawed-off rifle when he was ordered to surrender to police.
Gunfire was exchanged between him and an officer, and the officer fatally shot him.
Earlier in the evening, Cardinal had been involved in a hit-and-run collision with another vehicle, which led to police being called to the scene.
An investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team found that the use of force by the officer who shot Cardinal was reasonable given the situation.
The government report, which was released on Wednesday, calls for EPS to implement clear strategies to mitigate the risks associated with traffic stops involving stolen vehicles.
“Clear, accessible, evidence-based policies and procedures including both training and oversight will hopefully have a positive impact on how police officers approach criminal flight events similar to interaction on the evening of August 18, 2018, that led to Mr. Cardinal’s death,” Judge Jody Moher wrote.
Additionally, the judge recommended EPS review recommendations made to the Toronto Police Service and Calgary Police Service to implement policies surrounding the use of force.
In 2014, retired Supreme Court of Canada Justice, the Honorable Frank Iacobucci, completed a 300-page report for the TPS in the wake of the shooting death of Sammy Yatim. The report detailed 84 major recommendations with a goal of zero deaths of police officers or civilians.
Similarly, in 2018, retired Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Neil Wittmann completed a comprehensive and independent review of the CPS after 14 police shootings in 2015 and 2016, six of which resulted in fatalities.
Wittmann’s report contained 65 recommendations for the best possible practices regarding the use of force generally.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
BREAKING | Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the U.S.
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
Gunman in three homicides deemed 'significant risk to public safety' in March
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a "significant risk to public safety" due to his mental state last spring.
Calgary
-
Beltline crash sends vehicle smashing through Calgary patio
Calgary police say no one was injured in a crash Thursday that sent a minivan careening into a Beltline pub.
-
Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment Canada
A group that researches hailstorms in Canada says a hailstone found in Markerville, Alta., Monday weighs a record-breaking 293 grams.
-
Rare tractor being restored at Pioneer Acres
It's a massive machine that farmers started using in 1913 while many of their neighbours were working their fields with a horse drawn plow. The Pioneer 30-60 was the invention of E. M. Wheelock who designed and built his tractors at a plant in Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
'Gay exorcism,' physical abuse alleged by former students of Saskatoon school
Former students of a Saskatoon private school at the centre of a criminal investigation are publicly sharing stories of the alleged abuse they faced there.
-
Prince Albert pedestrian killed in collision
Police in Prince Albert are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.
-
Sask. RCMP seek assistance on series of crimes across Western Canada
Saskatchewan RCMP crime analysts are seeking public assistance to identify two suspects from a series of incidents across Western Canada they believe to be linked.
Regina
-
Indian Head to host grand opening of Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park
The Town of Indian Head is scheduled to open a new park in memory of an RCMP officer who was killed while on duty last summer.
-
12 impaired drivers caught during long weekend checkstops near Lumsden: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP caught 12 impaired drivers at checkstops over the long weekend.
-
Regina home prices rise as sales, listings dip in July
Regina home sales and listings dipped in July, while the residential benchmark price increased for the sixth month in a row.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: More communities under heat warnings; hot weather will extend into weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Investigation shows thousands exposed in P.E.I. arts centre data breach
The full impact of a data breach at Prince Edward Island’s largest arts centre is now clear. The results of a recently completed investigation show thousands of people had their personal information exposed.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
Toronto
-
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
-
How to watch the Perseid meteor shower in Ontario
Ontario residents in several parts of the province may get the chance to see the spectacular Perseid meteor shower next week.
-
Ontario chef wins big lottery prize for the second time
A chef from Hamilton, Ont. has won a huge lottery prize for the second time.
Montreal
-
Gunman in three homicides deemed 'significant risk to public safety' in March
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a "significant risk to public safety" due to his mental state last spring.
-
Quebec health workers to offer vaccinations in care homes
Quebec health-care workers will travel directly to long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) and private seniors' residences to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Feds give nearly $42 million in funding to prevent Quebec gun violence
Hours after Montreal police shot and killed a suspect they believe was responsible for a killing spree, the federal public safety minister came to the city to announce new funding in the fight against gun violence in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Staffing shortages in hospitals could take five-six years to address, Queensway Carleton Hospital official says
The clinical director of the emergency department at the Queensway Carleton Hospital insists the hospital in Ottawa's west end is being "more creative" with its staffing models to care for patients and keep the emergency department open this summer.
-
Ottawa home sales down 35 per cent in July
Rising interest rates and the cost of living cooled Ottawa's real estate market in July, with home sales falling 35 per cent from the same time last year.
-
Canada's top court dismisses city of Ottawa's application to appeal Kanata golf course ruling
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the city of Ottawa's application for leave to appeal the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision to allow ClubLink to proceed with the development.
Kitchener
-
Three-step approach in the works to bring new hospital to Waterloo Region
Both hospitals in Kitchener are starting to show their age with St. Mary’s hospital nearly 100 years old and parts of Grand River Hospital over 50 years old.
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
-
OPP asking for public help identifying person of interest in Fergus theft
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are leaning on the public for information on a person allegedly involved in a theft from a Fergus business.
Northern Ontario
-
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case returns to northern Ont. court Oct. 17
A judicial pretrial will be held Oct. 17 in connection with sexual assault charges against singer Jacob Hoggard.
-
Number of invasive species in the north is rising
The number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.
-
Motorcycle pushed off road in northern Ontario road rage incident: OPP
Two people from Victoria, B.C., are facing drug trafficking-related charges after being stopped for a road rage incident in the Nipigon area of northwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Former Manitoba residential school to become new centre, gathering place
The Assiniboia Residential School Commemoration & Gathering Place is being built on the former site of that school, located at 621 Academy Road near the corner of Centennial Street.
-
-
Vancouver
-
Police investigating after player kicked in face with skate during B.C. hockey game
Police are investigating disturbing video that shows a hockey player being kicked in the face with a skate during a recent game in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly in latest update
There were 410 COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals Thursday, an increase of nine from last week, but within the same general range the province has seen since mid-July.
-
Teen's attempted arrest caught on camera after alleged threats with a knife at Metrotown
A teen was arrested after threatening strangers with a knife at a Metro Vancouver mall earlier this week, local police say.
Vancouver Island
-
No risk to public after man shot in Comox: RCMP
Police say a man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot with a shotgun in Comox, B.C., over the weekend.
-
'Maybe we shouldn't have moved here': Military family struggles to find doctor in Greater Victoria
A young military couple that's new to Vancouver Island is scrambling to find a family doctor, and they're questioning their move to the capital region entirely.
-
Saanich police search for 2 masked robbers who assaulted store worker, pepper-sprayed pursuer
Saanich police are on the lookout for a pair of masked robbers who allegedly assaulted "at least one staff member" at a local business on Wednesday evening.