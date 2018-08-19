A police officer shot and killed a man involved in a hit-and-run with a stolen vehicle in northeast Edmonton Saturday night.

EPS responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of 66 Street and 123 Avenue at approximately 9:47 p.m.

Police determined one of the vehicles was stolen and approached it.

An incident between the officers and male driver then broke out, and he was shot and killed, EPS said.

The male passenger was not injured and was taken into custody, police said.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved in the collision, and the police officers, were not injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.