New program in Edmonton uses VR to help neurodivergent people navigate the workplace

A new program at NorQuest College is using virtual reality to try and get more neurodiverse people into the workforce.

The VR soft skills training program uses headsets and simulated scenarios to help neurodivergent people practice their workplace and communication skills.

It was developed in conjunction with the Government of Alberta with funding from the Workforce Development Strategies Grant.

Scenarios include understanding workplace etiquette, asking for help, meeting new colleagues and undergoing performance reviews. Training scenarios run between around three and 15 minutes.

Gail Kesslar, the project manager, said virtual reality offers a low-stress environment where neurodivergent people can apply and refine their skills without the social pressure of doing it in person.

"It gives them an opportunity [to] practice some of those job interview skills without having to do it in a real live job interview session where the pressure is higher," she said. "The more that they can practice these skills, the more they can learn, the better they will be at it when they come to an actual job interview."

The program includes two scenarios for employers designed to help them address expectations or bias they might have when hiring or working with an autistic person.

Simulations include discussing support and accommodations with staff and how to communicate with employees in challenging workplace scenarios.

"What we do is we give them education about why that particular behavior may occur or may not, we give them communication tools to help them understand how best to navigate the situation and we give them the language of how best to speak to the individual about that," Kesslar said.

Practicing communication is important for employers and their prospective employees, Kesslar said, because missteps can hurt people's confidence and affect their ability to work in an organization.

"So this gives a safer experience that allows [employers] to practice those soft skills, to learn about those soft skills without any human interaction that can cause damage," she added.

The training is free and Kesslar said the headset and scenarios will be available for post-secondaries around Alberta.