EDMONTON -- A new public library in northeast Edmonton had its grand opening Thursday.

Hosted virtually, the celebration for Edmonton Public Library’s Abbottsfield-Penny McKee branch included a tour, special classes, and a reading by local indigenous author Shelley Nelson.

“This welcoming, open and bright space will better meet the needs of our customers while providing opportunities and access to digital literacy and new technology not easily available,” said Pilar Martinez, EPL’s chief executive officer.

Some of that technology includes 3D printers which customers will be able to use.

The 10,000 square-foot location is located inside the newly renovated Riverview Crossing mall at 118 Avenue and 32 Street.