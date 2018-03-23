

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A new route has now been approved for the west valley LRT. It will not include a contentious underpass at 149th street.

Councillor Andrew knack had the plan amended to keep LRT at street level. The new plan was approved late today by council.

The concept plan for the 14 kilometre route was slated to cost 2.4 billion dollars. Todays approved amendments has the estimate at just fewer than 2 billion dollars.