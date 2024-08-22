New sports medicine clinic offers one-stop-shop at West Edmonton Mall
A new clinic in Edmonton is hoping to become an all-in-one to help people with sprains, strains, broken bones and sports medicine-related injuries.
The ZerOne Athleticare community clinic held its grand opening Thursday. The clinic has physicians, surgeons and allied healthcare professionals, including physiotherapists, psychologists and dieticians, on staff.
The clinic is geared towards athletes and is connected to a hockey training facility, but it is also hoping to help take pressure off hospitals.
"We're currently talking with the Misericordia Hospital and the Stollery hospital to figure out ways that we can make healthcare, specifically for sprains, strains and broken bones, more accessible to people," Dr. Stephanie Liu, the co-director of ZerOne Athleticare, said.
"We're hoping to catch people actually before they ever show up at the emergency department, just by helping them learn about our services and what we can do for them," Dr. Alexis Katzell, the clinic's other co-director, added.
Liu stressed that the facility is a community clinic, not a private clinic.
Physician services are covered through Alberta Health and allied healthcare is covered through insurance, like other clinics in the province.
"We're different than just being a family medicine practice because we don't see all of the other issues like the coughs, the urinary tract infections and other things," Liu said
"We're a focused community clinic on just sprains, strains, broken bones and the like."
Some of the benefits of a clinic with such a wide-range of medical staff is accessibility and speed, Liu added. She added the arrangement allows better communication between different disciplines to ensure patients stay on the right track for recovery.
"You're able to get diagnosed quicker, and then the best part is you're able to start the treatment process quicker too," Liu said. "There is some data that shows that if you're able to address the issue and start treatment earlier, you probably are going to get better outcomes."
The concept for the all-in-one clinic has been in the works for two years now, according to Liu.
The model is not a common one in Alberta for a number of reasons, added Katzell, with one of the main issues being the need for a large amount of space.
Keeping kids healthy and active
Sports, especially when played at a high level, tend to come with injuries and those can greatly affect athletes. Keeping kids active and in sports is something that the clinic wants to promote.
"Those injuries can change their whole season and it can actually take them out of that activity," Katzell said. "By improving accessibility here, we make it so that kids who suffer from those things can come upstairs and get helped out right away."
The clinic is working with the University of Alberta, and it received $100,000 from the City of Edmonton's Edge Fund grant to support recovery-centered AI technology.
The clinic will begin to accept walk-in patients starting on Aug. 26 and will open radiology and casting clinics in the coming months.
"Not everyone needs to be injured, especially to see people like our physiotherapist, our registered dietician, our psychologist – sometimes you just want to optimize your health," Katzell said.
"(Maybe) you're looking at starting something new, like training for a race, and you want somebody who's going to help you take care of yourself in that journey. We're here for that too."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Final day of the DNC: Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for president
On the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris accepted the party's nomination for president on Thursday.
Railways prepare to restart after federal government forces binding arbitration in labour dispute
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
German warship blasts Darth Vader anthem in heart of London. 'No deeper message,' navy says
Germany's navy says there was 'no deeper message' in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March, Darth Vader's theme song in the 'Star Wars' films, from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.
Toronto Zoo's red panda who gave surprise birth to two cubs in June dies
A 10-year-old female red panda who recently gave birth to two cubs at the Toronto Zoo in June has died.
TikTok has fallen hard for yet another grocery store staple
How does a piece of produce go viral?
Daryl Hall ends Vancouver concert after 3 songs; management says he has COVID
Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.
CUPE Ontario president to continue to 'fight side by side' with union members amid calls to resign
CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn says he fully rejects 'the charge of antisemitism,' and said he will 'continue to fight side by side' with his union members despite calls for his resignation by the national executive board.
Bill Morneau: Canada needs to spend more on defence faster to make inroads with next U.S. administration
As the Canadian government seeks to make inroads with the next U.S. administration, former Liberal finance minister Bill Morneau says Canada needs to take U.S. security concerns seriously and accelerate the timeline by which Canada will hit NATO's defence spending obligation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Railways prepare to restart after federal government forces binding arbitration in labour dispute
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
-
Calgary development applications more than double compared to last year
New statistics from the City of Calgary show development permit applications have doubled over the past year.
-
Calgary hosting pop-up info session for those affected by current water-main repair work
The City of Calgary will hold a pop-up information session on Friday for community members impacted by the water-main repair work along 33 Avenue and 16 Avenue N.W.
Lethbridge
-
Whoop-Up Days providing economic benefit as Lethbridge and District Exhibition continues to face deficit
With thousands of people already through the gates at this year's Whoop-Up Days, the Lethbridge and District Exhibition (LDE) is hoping to cash in after a year of financial troubles.
-
Top Alberta Court allows appeal of coal miner's exploration applications
Alberta's top court is allowing a southwestern ranching community to appeal applications for coal exploration permits.
-
Lethbridge drug house shut down again due to continued illegal activity
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a drug house in Lethbridge for the second time this year due to illegal activity.
Saskatoon
-
'Nothing comes for free': Questions linger for Saskatoon's $1.2B entertainment district
Saskatoon's most expensive infrastructure project is generating plenty of attention and questions a day after the price tag for the downtown arena district was revealed.
-
Saskatoon school bus drivers 'get focused' ahead of September
School is starting up again and so is Jerry Diekema’s bus. Diekema drives a school bus and his wife, Barb, is his bus monitor.
-
'What do Riders do?': Saskatchewan remembers beloved coach and father figure Ken Miller
Rider Nation is remembering one of its most beloved leaders in recent memory and the unforgettable impact he had during his tenure in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
'What do Riders do?': Saskatchewan remembers beloved coach and father figure Ken Miller
Rider Nation is remembering one of its most beloved leaders in recent memory and the unforgettable impact he had during his tenure in Saskatchewan.
-
'Rely so heavily': Sask. producers highlight cost of rail disruption amid brief CN, CPKC work stoppage
Stakeholders continued to voice their concerns across Saskatchewan as a lockout of Canada's two major railways began Thursday – before being promptly stopped due to federal intervention.
-
'It's horrific': Some Indigenous residents outraged after Dewdney Avenue name change rejected
Some residents in Regina have expressed their frustration over the rejection of renaming Dewdney Avenue by city council Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Owners of Vancouver apartment building that burned three times appear in court
The owner of a Mount Pleasant apartment building that has been the site of three major fires in just over a year appeared in court Thursday.
-
Provincial party leaders weigh in on ER closures crisis
Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz has kept a troubling tally of emergency room closures in Interior Health. He says, in July, there were closures on 29 out of 31 days. August isn't looking any better.
-
B.C. quietly removes harm-reduction supplies from Fraser Health website
The B.C. government has directed a local health authority to remove most of its harm reduction supplies from an online portal.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. addictions minister allowed to respond to decriminalization court challenge
Canada's Federal Court has agreed with British Columbia's minister of mental health and addictions that she should be a respondent to a court challenge against the province's decision to dial back its drug decriminalization policy.
-
B.C. ended fiscal year with $5B deficit, as wildfires, lower revenue bite into budget
British Columbia has ended the fiscal year with a deficit of about $5 billion, some $900 million lower than the most recent forecast, but higher than last year's budget had called for.
-
B.C. man charged after drugs, 3D-printed guns seized on Vancouver Island
A Victoria-area man is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons charges after a series of co-ordinated police raids on Vancouver Island turned up 3D-printed handguns and several kilograms of drugs.
Toronto
-
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
-
GO train service on Milton line, Hamilton GO station remains suspended Friday: Metrolinx
GO train service on the Milton line will remain suspended on Friday despite the lockout at Canada’s two major railways ending after the federal government stepped in.
-
Suspects caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails into Liberty Village store
Toronto police are looking for three suspects caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails into a store in Liberty Village early Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
International nurses allege racial discrimination and abuse in Quebec recruitment program
The Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) is calling for an investigation into a Quebec-based international nurse recruitment program after several participants from French-speaking African countries alleged they have faced racial discrimination.
-
Railways prepare to restart after federal government forces binding arbitration in labour dispute
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
-
Quebec postpones phasing out the use of private health agencies in some regions
The end of the use of private health agencies, which was to apply this year, has been postponed until next spring in urban centres, Health Minister Christian Dubé's office announced Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
N.B. chief medical officer declares whooping cough outbreak for entire province
The acting chief medical officer of health for New Brunswick has declared a whooping cough (Pertussis) outbreak across the entire province.
-
Halifax demands company remove barriers from Dartmouth Cove trail
The Halifax Regional Municipality is demanding a company remove the barriers it allegedly placed on the Harbour Trail in Dartmouth on Wednesday.
-
Man hospitalized after workplace incident in Bayers Lake: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident as his workplace in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Railways prepare to restart after federal government forces binding arbitration in labour dispute
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
-
Selkirk hospital impacted by hot water outages
Patients at Selkirk's hospital struggled to receive hot water for more than a week.
-
Cyclists calling on Manitoba to implement 'Idaho stop' law, saying it would make roads safer
Bike safety advocates say forcing cyclists to stop at a stop sign puts them at risk and it's time to change the law.
Ottawa
-
Capital Pride still expecting thousands for annual parade despite controversy
Final preparations are underway for this year's Capital Pride parade which will look different than in years past. The parade route will be shorter because of fewer police resources, organizers say.
-
Railways prepare to restart after federal government forces binding arbitration in labour dispute
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
-
PWHL Ottawa's Brianne Jenner brings girls' hockey camp to the capital
After a breakthrough inaugural season, PWHL Ottawa team captain Brianne Jenner is bringing new opportunities to the city's young female hockey players.
Northern Ontario
-
Tenants at Timmins apartment building sound alarm on bedbug issue
Tiffany Moyle of Timmins told CTV News one of her family members lives at 217 Pine St. North, a building owned and operated by the Cochrane District Services Board.
-
Railways prepare to restart after federal government forces binding arbitration in labour dispute
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
-
Spike in forest fire in the northeast in the last 24 hours
There have been a dozen new forest fires since its last report, Ontario Forest Fires said Thursday evening. That includes four late Wednesday evening and eight on Thursday.
Barrie
-
One person in custody after Innisfil incident
One person has been taken into custody after a heavy police presence took over an Innisfil neighbourhood Thursday evening.
-
Barrie boy stabbed at Sunnidale Park recovering in hospital as police seek suspect
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after what police described as a random and unprovoked stabbing in Sunnidale Park in Barrie earlier this week.
-
Local farmers dependent on rail transit concerned about potential work stoppage
Rail transit is essential to the local farming industry, making a potential work stoppage by Canada's two largest railways concerning.
Kitchener
-
Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
A Nazi military flag was seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Monday.
-
Mix-up at dry cleaners has Guelph, Ont. woman searching for missing wedding dress
A Guelph, Ont. woman is hoping someone may know where her wedding dress is, 16 years after she got married.
-
Skeletal remains found at Kitchener construction site
A construction worker explains what happened when skeletal remains were discovered at a Kitchener work site.
London
-
House fire kills three pets in northeast London
A house fire in northeast London killed three pets Thursday afternoon.
-
Ongoing investigation at a home in Dorchester
Middlesex OPP detectives and a forensics unit are part of an investigation taking place at a home on Minnie Street in Dorchester.
-
Sentencing ongoing for man convicted of disturbing London Pride event
Sentencing ongoing for man convicted of disturbing London Pride event
Windsor
-
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
-
One person dies in house fire on Bruce Avenue
A Windsor fire investigator is at the scene of a fatal house fire on Bruce Avenue.
-
Puce area without power
Hydro One customers are out of power in the Puce area due to a pole fire.