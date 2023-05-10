New water feature under construction at Alberta legislature grounds

The former wading pool at the Alberta legislature has now been ripped up, and construction is underway on a new pool.

The work is part of a $20-million upgrade to the pools and walkways on the grounds.

As part of the upgrades, Albertans had the option to vote for one of three new water features for the space.

The dome fountain, reflecting, and wading pools have been closed to the public since 2020 because of COVID-19 and mechanical system issues.

They were originally built in the 1970s.

Construction on the new water feature is expected to be completed in 2024.