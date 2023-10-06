New website to promote Stony Plain Road businesses during LRT construction

The city is hoping to give businesses along Stony Plain Road a boost during LRT construction with the development of a new promotional website.

"Rally for the Road" is owned by the Stony Plain Road Business Improvement Association, and was created with funding from the city.

The website will help Edmontonians learn how they can support local businesses during construction, including:

An interactive map for planning a visit to Stony Plain Road detailing where to find parking, patio dining, and places where pets are welcome.

Profiles of businesses and professional services.

Links to Marigold Infrastructure Partners’ website for updates on Valley Line West construction.

"Stony Plain Road has enormous potential that the Valley Line West LRT will help realize. Initiatives like the 'Rally for the Road' site will assist businesses now while construction continues," said Coun. Andrew Knack, who represents the area, in a Friday news release. "I encourage Edmontonians to visit the website and support the many unique businesses along Stony Plain Road and in the surrounding area."

The site will be active for the duration of the Valley Line West construction.