New Year's Eve fireworks return to Churchill Square with 2 shows

The City of Edmonton announced its New Year's Eve plans on Tuesday.

Festivities are back at Sir Winston Churchill Square for the first time since 2016 with fireworks shows at 8:30 p.m. and midnight.

Entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m., including live music, fire performances, art installations, and skating.

The New Year's Eve fireworks were relocated to the Alberta legislature during LRT construction and Churchill Square renovations, and were canceled the past two years due to the ongoing pandemic.

ROAD CLOSURES, TRANSIT AND PARKING

Road and sidewalk closures start before the event until approximately 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.

7:30 a.m.:

Full closure of 103A Avenue, from 100 Street to 99 Street

5 p.m.:

Full closure of 99 Street, from 102 Avenue to 103A Avenue (including bike lane)

Full closure of 100 Street, from 102 Avenue to 103A Avenue

Full closure of 103A Avenue, from 97 Street to 101 Street

Sidewalk closures will include:

East and west sidewalks of 99 Street, between 103A Avenue and 103 Avenue

East and west sidewalks of 100 Street, between 103A Avenue and 103 Avenue

North and south sidewalks of 103A Avenue, between 97 Street and 101 Street

CN bus loop (99 Street, between 99 Street and 100 Street)

Pedestrians wishing to access the Stanley A. Milner Library Parkade during this time should use the underground pedway system

Transit is free starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 until around 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The City Hall Parkade will be closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. Parking will be available in the Canada Place Parkade and in the Stanley A. Milner Library Parkade.