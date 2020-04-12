NHL announcers thank essential workers in new video
Published Sunday, April 12, 2020 2:12PM MDT
A grocery store worker restocks limes in the produce section.
EDMONTON -- Familiar voices from across the National Hockey League have teamed up to thank Canadians working on the front lines to maintain essential services.
Edmonton Oilers PA announcer Al Stafford and his counterparts from six other Canadian cities have put together a video thanking workers in health care, grocery stores and other essential services.
The video was posted on Sunday.