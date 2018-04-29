Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Nine displaced after house fire in southeast Edmonton
This home in the area of 37 Avenue and 30 Street suffered a damage estimate of $950,000 after a fire on Sunday, April 29, 2018.
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 12:33PM MDT
Nine people are displaced after their southeast Edmonton home was heavily damaged in a fire Sunday.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 37 Avenue and 30 Street at approximately 1 a.m.
Two adults, seven kids, and three pets escaped the fire without injuries, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said. Six of the kids were camping in a tent in the backyard when the fire broke out.
The home suffered a damage estimate of $950,000.
There is no cause yet, EFRS said.