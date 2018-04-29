Nine people are displaced after their southeast Edmonton home was heavily damaged in a fire Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 37 Avenue and 30 Street at approximately 1 a.m.

Two adults, seven kids, and three pets escaped the fire without injuries, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said. Six of the kids were camping in a tent in the backyard when the fire broke out.

The home suffered a damage estimate of $950,000.

There is no cause yet, EFRS said.