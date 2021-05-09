EDMONTON -- After a large anti-lockdown protest at a closed restaurant in Mirror, Alberta, on Saturday, RCMP said there were no active demonstrations on Sunday.

Saturday’s rally happened outside the Whistle Stop Café, which had been closed by AHS for repeated public health order violations.

RCMP did not provide a number for the amount of tickets that were handed out on Saturday at the rally, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Officers were able to leave the café on Sunday afternoon, when a repeat of Saturday’s rally didn’t happen.

The organizer of the rally was arrested by RCMP officers on Saturday.