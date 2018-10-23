Alberta’s ethics commissioner dismissed an NDP complaint into Jason Kenney’s recent trip to India with two UCP MLAs.

The NDP asked Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler to investigate Kenney’s trip to India with Prasad Panda and Devin Dreeshen.

The complaint raised concerns over private aircraft travel and Panda’s ties to Reliance Industries—an Indian company where he previously worked and owns shares.

In a report, Trussler said the UCP leader was invited to India by the Indian Prime Minister, and that Kenney and Panda followed proper protocol before the trip, paid for by the UCP.

The use of non-commercial aircraft was approved by the ethics commissioner. Panda arranged a helicopter to visit Reliance Industries after he proved to Trussler it was the only way to get to the refinery, located near a military base.

Trussler also said Panda’s holdings in the company are “infinitesimal.”

There were no allegations made against Dreeshen.