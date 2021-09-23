No explosives found after threat at northern Alta. high school: RCMP

EDMONTON -

A bomb threat made against a high school in Grande Prairie, Alta., was cleared by RCMP on Thursday.

RCMP say they responded to a bomb threat received by Grande Prairie Composite High School around 10:30 a.m.

Officers and police dogs searched the school but didn't find any explosives, RCMP said in a news release.

As a precaution, police say the school dismissed students from classes for the day.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.