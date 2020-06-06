EDMONTON -- Edmonton fire crews battled a blaze at a strip mall in the area of 46 Avenue and 99 Street early Saturday morning.

Firefighterswere called to the fire at 5:12 a.m. and arrived on scene at 5:16 a.m., bringing the fire being under control at 10:08 a.m.

The blaze was declared out at 11:12 a.m.

No one was injured.

EPCOR and ATCO were notified and utilities were shut off.

The cause of the blaze and extent of the damage is not yet known.