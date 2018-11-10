

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





The legendary band Fleetwood Mac has cancelled their show in Edmonton less than two hours before they were set to hit the stage at Rogers Place.

The cancellation is said to be due to a band member’s illness, with Monday’s show in Calgary also being cut.

Ticketholders are asked to retain their tickets for the new date that is scheduled for April 13, 2019 in Edmonton.

The "An Evening with Fleetwood Mac" tour kicked off last month, and marked the first stop in Edmonton by the band since 2014.