No out-of-control wildfires burning in Alberta, province forms Jasper recovery cabinet committee

There are no wildfires burning out of control in the forest protection area of Alberta as of Thursday, the province says.

The last of the major wildfires that were previously out of control are now classified either as under control, or being held.

There are currently 74 wildfires burning across the forest protection area – 28 of them are being held and 46 are under control.

All fire bans, advisories, and restrictions for the forest protection area have also been lifted.

Residents should still check for bans or advisories in their area by visiting the province's website.

Jasper recovery

A new provincial committee has been established, tasked with overseeing the Jasper recovery effort.

The Jasper Recovery Cabinet Committee was formed to oversee the rebuilding of Jasper long term.

The 12-person committee is chaired by the premier and made up of several ministers and MLAs.

The committee works alongside the Jasper recovery task force as it looks into temporary housing options for displaced residents and workers.

Alberta's municipal affairs minister says conversations are underway to bring more temporary housing options to Jasper.

"A lot of work is being done every day to nail down this moving target," Ric McIver said on Wednesday. "Its supply and demand - the demand changes every day - the supply changes every day."

The municipality of Jasper has requested expressions of interest from potential builders to provide temporary housing options in or near the town.

The town will be accepting applications until Sept. 12.