No response to transition meeting requests from Kenney: Premier Smith

Premier Danielle Smith suggested that her transition to the new job may not have gone as smoothly as initially promised by her predecessor.

On the evening of the United Conservative Party's leadership vote announcement last week, Kenney congratulated Smith on her win on Twitter and said there would be an "orderly transition."

Congratulations to Danielle Smith on winning a majority of the vote in the UCP leadership, and to all of those who participated in the process for their commitment to the democratic process.



There will be an orderly transition. — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) October 7, 2022

When asked by reporters on Tuesday if she received that transition, Premier Smith said that she didn't.

"I reached out to him. He has not accepted my invitation for a meeting."

Smith thanked the former premier for his work, especially on restoring investor confidence in Alberta, but said she had new ideas to bring forward.

"We just had a couple of disagreements on two big policy areas that I think ultimately tripped him up as leader," she said without specifying what those were.

She believes the result of the UCP's leadership vote was a "surprise" for Kenney.

"I think it's pretty clear that he had a preferred candidate in this race, and it wasn't me," Smith said.

In her view, Kenney needs "a little bit of time" to acclimatize to no longer holding the top office in the province.

"I am prepared to give him a little bit of time. It's a big adjustment," Smith said. "He was going flat out right till the very end. I just want to be respectful of everything he is going through."

When it comes to cabinet ministers, Smith said she looks forward to meeting with caucus members to help determine policy priorities and receive full briefings before making any adjustments.

"I don't want to just frivolously make changes," she said. "I do want to have some stability."

"We are the same political party. I have great admiration for most of the people around that table and the job that they have done in those roles."