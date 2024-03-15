Noah Madrano case: Deadline for plea deal or trial set for Friday, source says

Noah Madrano has to decide whether he wants to take a plea deal or go to trial this summer later this afternoon, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told CTV News Edmonton.

On Thursday, Clackamas County's deputy district attorney asked the state judge to impose a 5 p.m. PT deadline for the decision.

If Madrano – the man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – and his defence do not enter plea negotiations, he will go to trial in federal court on Aug. 19.

"We anxiously anticipate striking a realistic plea deal with the defendant where justice is served appropriately," the victim's family said in a statement. "As a family of victims, our lives have been forever impacted with trauma and we've been hanging in the balance for almost two years.

"We are hopeful he pleads guilty now with the incentive of not going to prison for life.

"However, we are strong and will prepare for trial if a plea deal cannot be reached."

Madrano faces six federal charges, in addition to state charges, including travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact, possession of child pornography and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

None of the charges have been proven in court. The trial has been rescheduled several times.

State court orders don't technically apply to Madrano's federal case, but the law enforcement official told CTV News Edmonton state and federal plea negotiations are being conducted in concert with one another.

Madrano was arrested in Oregon on July 2, 2022, and the missing girl was found. She had disappeared from Edmonton on June 24.