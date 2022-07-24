Nordegg area wildfire burns, evacuation orders remain in place

A wildfire west of Nordegg, Alta., continues to burn as crews battle to bring it under control.

According to Alberta Wildfire, 78 firefighters were fighting the blaze alongside 11 helicopters, two heavy equipment groups, and one wildfire representative from B.C.

As of Sunday, the wildfire remains at an estimated 507 hectares — what was initially reported on Friday.

Evacuations were ordered by Clearwater County last week for the fire that started on July 19. Officials initially thought the fire was under control, but hot, dry, windy conditions helped it surge in size.

All evacuations remained in place as of publication.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued Saturday afternoon says residents and visitors to the Nordegg area should be prepared to leave the area immediately if a further evacuation notice is ordered for the hamlet.

"Helicopters will continue working on the wildfire from the air performing bucketing operations," said a notice on Alberta Wildfire's website. "Heavy equipment will continue to gain ground access and build a fire guard. The dozers will be working along the southeast flank of the fire."

Structure protections were in place to guard the Dry Haven and Goldeye Lake areas, in addition to the Centre of Education and Frontier Lodge, Alberta Wildfire said.

Forty-two wildfire firefighters and one agency representative from B.C. were assisting Alberta crews.

Nordegg is approximately 300 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, located in the North Saskatchewan River valley just east of the David Thompson Highway and the Highway 734 section of the Bighorn Highway.