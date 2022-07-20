Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area

Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area

Since January 1, there have been 39 wildfires in the Rocky Mountain House Forest Area which have burned 47.56 hectares. (Source: Government of Alberta) Since January 1, there have been 39 wildfires in the Rocky Mountain House Forest Area which have burned 47.56 hectares. (Source: Government of Alberta)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island