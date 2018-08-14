Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Northeast Edmonton garage fire considered suspicious
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:38AM MDT
A garage fire in northeast Edmonton Monday night has been deemed suspicious.
Firefighters responded to a home in the area of 66 Street and 135 Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m.
The fire was under control just after 9 p.m. The garage is still cordoned off, EPS said.
Neighbours told CTV News they heard three loud bangs.
Edmonton police is investigating the fire.