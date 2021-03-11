EDMONTON -- A Fort McMurray couple has been charged with several sexual offences, including child exploitation, sexual assault and bestiality.

Andrew Wall, 41, and Marlena Bennett, 33, were arrested Feb. 26 with assistance from Wood Buffalo RCMP.

It's alleged the couple sexually assaulted an infant.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit is looking into the possibility of more victims.

"When the couple's electronic devices were analyzed, ICE uncovered very troubling, disturbing evidence of a young child being sexually assaulted," ALERT ICE S/Sgt. Mike Zaparyniuk said in a news release.

"ICE has strong reason to believe this may not be the only instance and we're exploring the possibility of other young children that were left in the couple's care as being victimized," he said.

Police say, the arrests were made after forensic analysis was done on the couple's electronic devices which were previously seized in October, when the couple was being investigated for child pornography offences.

Wall and Bennet face the following charges:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Bestiality

Possession of child pornography

Distribution of child pornography

Bennet has also been charged with making child pornography.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.