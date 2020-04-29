EDMONTON -- Northern Albertans evacuated due to flooding will receive a $1,250 emergency cash payment from their government.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the per-adult amount Wednesday afternoon, plus an additional $500 per dependent child.

Applications will be opened on May 4, and e-transfers will be made within 24 hours.

There are about 13,000 people evacuated from the lower townsite of Fort McMuray.

An ice jam, which has now shrunk to 20 kilometers in length, is causing high water levels throughout the region on the Athabasca, Clearwater and Hangingstone Rivers.

The mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo announced Wednesday the first death reported as a result of surging water levels in the northern Alberta community.

Mayor Don Scott told media there was one “water-related death” on the Athabasca River near Fort McKay. A hamlet and First Nation, both of that name, are located about 40 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

Officials have reached out to the person's family to offer them help, Scott said. He referred all other questions to Wood Buffalo RCMP.

Fort McKay First Nation told CTV News Edmonton it was not aware of a water-related death. CTV News Edmonton has also reached out to Wood Buffalo RCMP.

OILSANDS PUMPS PUT TO WORK IN FLOODED FORT MCMURRAY

A recovery plan is underway in one area of the flooded lower townsite of Fort McMurray, where crews started pumping out 400,000 cubic metres of water Tuesday evening.

The pumps, provided by Syncrude, remove close to 14,000 gallons of water per minute.

It will take about five days to remove an estimated 400,000 cubic metres of water from Taiga Nova Eco-Industrial Park.

Mayor Scott said work was allowed to start in the area because risk remains low.

However, the public is still evacuated from the neighbourhood, and the regional emergency operation centre is monitoring the work.

Several members of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo council toured the flood areas of Fort McMurray late Tuesday.

A spokesperson said that initial damage assessments would be released in the coming days.

Four mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Draper, Waterways, Taiga Nova Industrial Park and the lower townsite.

A voluntary evacuation order for Grayling Terrace, issued due to a gas service disruption, was lifted on Tuesday when ATCO finished repairs.

The hospital, the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre, remains unaffected so far.