'Not a hard ask': Mom of teenager killed in Leduc school stabbing wants teachers to have first aid
The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed in a Leduc classroom, and later died from her injuries, last March says all teachers should complete first aid training.
On March 15, 2021, police locked down the area near Christ the King High School as officers searched for the person who stabbed Jenny Winkler. Hours later, RCMP arrested 19-year-old Dylan Thomas Poutney, charging him with first-degree murder.
Louise Molenkamp, Winkler's mother, told CTV News Edmonton that she asked first responders how much first aid her daughter got after being stabbed three times in the neck area.
"We were actually told by the first responder it was a little over three minutes before he could get to her," Molenkamp said.
"The response from the school was only a handful of teachers in any school have to have first aid," she said. "That doesn't work in a lockdown. From what I've been told and from her friends, you're stuck in that room. Nobody can leave. No one can come in."
RCMP respond to Christ the King High School in Leduc on March 15, 2021 (Source: CTV News Edmonton).
While Molenkamp does not know if her daughter's teacher knew first aid, she believes those three minutes were critical and that first aid may have stabilized her daughter's deteriorating condition.
"I was shocked," Molenkamp added. "It's taken me this long to finally work up the nerve to do something like this."
"I think anybody who is watching your child for a lengthy period of time, I mean these children are in the school six to seven hours a day," she said. "Every teacher should have it (first aid)."
RCMP has previously only said that Pountney and Winkler were known to each other and that he was in her class.
"We grew up two doors down from him in Leduc here," Molenkamp said. "He was best buds with my son.
"They share a half-brother."
Molenkamp is now petitioning to make first aid a requirement for all teachers.
"I think this is a no-brainer," she said. "I mean, you're with other peoples' children. You should know at least the basics."
Jason Schilling, Alberta Teachers' Association president, said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton that the association supports the idea, but the direction would need to come from the province or school boards.
"Delivery of first aid training would come with cost and time demands that would need to be resolved," Schilling said.
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said in a statement that it is "imperative" students feel safe in schools but that school authorities hold the power to require first aid training for teachers and staff.
"Currently, the decision on whether to require first aid training for teachers is the responsibility of the school authority," LaGrange said. "The government continues to communicate with school authorities on needs related to school safety.”
For Molenkamp, the petition represents a way to channel her grief and anger so that what happened to her daughter never happens again.
"What bothers me the most is, mentally right now, is having that vision of her laying there and nobody's helping her," Molenkamp said.
"Like what did that feel like for her," she added. "(Mandating first aid) it's not a hard ask."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's oligarchs: Who are they and why are they important?
Western countries have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions on the country's economy, as well as wealthy individuals who may be enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin. CTVNews.ca looks at who are some of Russia's most prominent oligarchs and why they're important.
This is what a Russian oil tycoon has to say about Putin
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an oil tycoon who was formerly Russia's richest man says he thinks the Russian President Vladimir Putin's ‘became a criminal’ after his invasion of Ukraine.
Live updates: U.S. senators to speak with Ukraine president
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will talk to U.S. senators on a video conference call Saturday morning, according to a person familiar with the invitation from the Ukrainian embassy.
White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin.
Why a photo of Freeland holding a black-and-red scarf sparked a firestorm online
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was photographed holding a scarf bearing colours associated with a far-right Ukrainian paramilitary group from the Second World War this past weekend.
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico
Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.
Gas prices top $2 per litre as Russian invasion sends crude oil surging
The price of gasoline has topped $2 a litre in British Columbia as Canadians continue to see eye-popping numbers at the pump this week, spurred upward by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Trudeau to visit allies in Europe to discuss Ukraine, will meet with the Queen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Europe next week for a series of meetings with other world leaders as the Russian attacks in Ukraine continue, and he will have an audience with the Queen. Trudeau will be making stops in the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany and Poland, he announced on Friday, to meet with partners and allies.
Calgary
-
Calgary robbery, sexual assault suspect has struck again, police warn
Calgary police are again appealing for help as they investigate a series of robberies and sexual assaults, saying it's believed the suspect has since targeted two more businesses.
-
Early Alberta election? Kenney says maybe, if 'the confidence of the legislature' is lost
Albertans are scheduled to go to the polls on May 29, 2023 but this week Premier Jason Kenney left the door open for an earlier vote.
-
Alberta pledges $10M in Ukraine support, money will help buy defensive equipment
Alberta is sending an additional $10 million for humanitarian aid and defensive military equipment in Ukraine, Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon declares 'snow event' as 15 cm of accumulation expected
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
A Saskatoon woman started a charity to help Ukrainian kids. Now she's collecting military gear for the war effort
A Saskatoon group that was started to help kids in Ukraine is now collecting items such as night-vision goggles.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse membership calls on board to resign
The voting membership of Lighthouse Supported Living in Saskatoon is calling for its board to step down.
Regina
-
Acute care operating at highest capacity levels ever: Sask. Health Authority
The province's acute care system is operating at its "highest capacity levels ever," according to Saskatchewan Health Authority slides presented at Thursday’s physicians' town hall.
-
Regina hotel reinstating cancelled Grey Cup reservations following backlash
A Regina hotel that cancelled reservations for some guests planning to attend Grey Cup weekend said it is now reinstating the initial bookings.
-
Poilievre promises to repeal bills C-69, C-48 in bid to encourage pipeline development
Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre is promising that he’d repeal two Liberal government bills if he becomes prime minister, in a bid to encourage Canadian pipeline development.
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Nova Scotia's state of emergency will end March 20; 4 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday
Nova Scotia health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Friday.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to skyrocket even higher this weekend
Record-breaking gas prices in Ontario are expected to see yet another major increase this weekend.
-
Trudeau joins Ukrainian-Canadian community at Etobicoke church
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the courage of Ukrainians as he met with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community at an Etobicoke church on Friday.
-
Running out of smartphone storage? Here's how to get more
Here are some practical tips on how to free up your phone's storage.
Montreal
-
Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario; man arrested
A missing 18-month-old child from Quebec was found safe in Hagar, Ont., a small town near Sudbury, with two adults -- his mother and another person that was not identified. A Quebec man was arrested.
-
'I have a room': Quebecers rush to host Ukrainian refugees, whenever they arrive
Quebec has seen a flood of people wanting to help Ukrainian refugees, including many locals ready to host them, posting offers on Facebook or making calls. What's missing -- so far -- is the refugees, who won't be able to even apply for a visa for another two weeks.
-
Family doctors warn private medicine is becoming a 'trend' in Quebec
Family doctors in Quebec are warning that the health ministry's latest attempt to legislate how primary care is delivered will only help drive more general practitioners out of the public system and into private health care.
Ottawa
-
Family of Ottawa hit-and-run victim pleads for information leading to arrest
A trip to get Valentine's for her classmates with a friend last month turned tragic for 13-year-old Serene Summers who remains in hospital after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.
-
Gatineau woman returns to Ukraine to aid in war against Russia
Virginia Dronova, 39, tells CTV News Ottawa she returned to Ukraine five days before the invasion.
-
Gas prices could hit $1.80 a litre in Ottawa this weekend
Gas prices topped $1.70 a litre in Ottawa for the first time ever, and experts warn they will hit $1.80 a litre by the end of the weekend.
Kitchener
-
'It's saving us a lot on gas': Demand for electric vehicles increases as gas prices rise
Kitchener-Waterloo car dealerships say they're seeing an increase in customers looking to make the switch to either electric or hybrid in the face of rising fuel prices.
-
Grand River watershed under flood watch
With temperatures expected to reach into the double digits this weekend, the Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the entire Grand River watershed.
-
Premier makes campaign-style visit to Waterloo Region
A crowd of employees gathered on the shop floor of a stainless steel equipment maker in Elmira Friday afternoon to greet and shake hands with Premier Doug Ford.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police find missing Quebec child east of Sudbury, one arrest made
The search for a missing Quebec toddler ended safely Thursday night at a northern Ontario motel as police took one man into custody.
-
North Bay auto shop incident being investigated
North Bay Police officers and fire crews were called to an auto shop on Cassells Street Friday afternoon.
-
Ontario puts $2.5 million toward Sudbury recovery services
Sudbury's Monarch Recovery Services is receiving $2.5 million in provincial funding to help expand its addiction recovery services.
Winnipeg
-
'Courage and determination': Winnipeg conductor details how his wife and mother-in-law fled Ukraine for safety.
The current conductor of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is sharing details about how his wife and mother-in-law were able to flee Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
-
RCMP seize luggage with $600K in cash at Winnipeg airport; Ontario man arrested
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have arrested an Ontario man at the Winnipeg airport after he was found to have a suitcase and carry-on bag filled with more than $600,000 in cash.
-
Techie teen from Winnipeg being remembered for cancer research efforts
A Winnipeg teenager who made headlines for his efforts in assisting cancer research has died.
Vancouver
-
Survey shows 1-in-3 Canadians get investment advice on social media regularly
Roughly one-third of Canadians say they use social media to get investment information at least once a week, and nearly one-in-five have either purchased or considered purchasing an investment they learned about on social media, according to a new survey.
-
Lower Mainland likely facing colder-than-average spring, Environment Canada forecasts
B.C.'s Lower Mainland could be in for a colder-and-average spring thanks to a lingering La Nina weather pattern, according to the latest seasonal outlook from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Illegal drug dispensary posing as tattoo studio shut down after allegedly selling to teen: RCMP
An illegal drug dispensary in Burnaby, B.C., was shut down by the RCMP after a teen was allegedly able to make a purchase at the store.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health sees 4th day with no COVID-19 deaths: Health Ministry
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Island Health region Friday, as 13 deaths were confirmed elsewhere in B.C.
-
Vandalism at Russian church may be hate crime: Victoria police
Victoria police are investigating a possible hate crime after vandals targeted a Russian church in B.C.'s capital.
-
Victoria police warn of another downtown convoy protest, organizers call it 'largest' yet
Organizers with the group We Unify Canada say the protest at the B.C. legislature this weekend will be the "largest pro-democracy rally in the history of Victoria."