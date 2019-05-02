Opposition Leader Rachel Notley is concerned about a conflict of interest in the RCMP investigation into the 2017 UCP leadership race.

Premier Jason Kenney has appointed Doug Schweitzer as justice minister. The two competed in the UCP leadership race, along with Brian Jean and Jeff Callaway.

As justice minister, there is the potential Schweitzer could oversee parts of the RCMP investigation into allegations of voter fraud and a “kamikaze” campaign in the UCP leadership race, and it is his responsibility to ensure the investigation is led by an independent prosecutor.

In a statement to CTV News, a UCP spokesperson said, "As the Minister does not have influence or oversight over police investigations, he does not have a role in this RCMP investigation - or any other police investigation."

Notley wrote to both the Deputy Attorney General and Ethics Commissioner to get a special prosecutor from outside Alberta to lead the investigation.

“The longer we are in a position where we have people investigating their bosses, the more jeopardy we put in public faith into our justice system,” Notley said. “This is an unprecedented situation.

“Prosecution and investigation of the law must be kept independent from political interference.”

Notley also wants the Ethics Commissioner to determine whether there was a beach in the Conflict of Interest Act.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Timm Bruch