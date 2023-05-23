Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend

Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.

The number of fires in Alberta's protected forest areas – where the governmental agency Alberta Wildfire leads the response – dropped from 91 on Saturday to 71 on Monday. The number had not changed as of Tuesday morning.

"This could be a turning point for the firefighters working out there," Christie Tucker, Alberta Wildfire information unit manager, said during a provincial update on Monday.

"Most of the areas of the province have now seen rain, lower temperatures and higher humidity, all of which will help firefighters gain ground on these wildfires."

Temperatures are expected to remain low throughout the week.

About 10,870 Albertans remain forced from their homes because of wildfire threat.

No new evacuation alerts or orders were issued over Monday night.

This season, a total of 512 wildfires have burned a record-breaking 945,000 hectares. The previous spring record was 615,000 hectares burned in 2019.

Smoke from the fires is affecting air quality in a number of communities throughout the province.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brittany Ekelund