Evacuation order lifted for Drayton Valley, some Brazeau County residents

Drayton Valley and many Brazeau County residents were able to return home starting Tuesday.

"I'm so happy to finally welcome our community home," Drayton Valley Mayor Nancy Dodds said in a statement. "This has been a very trying time, but I have been touched by the optimism, generosity and compassion of our residents."

Residents were asked to stagger their return.

At 2 p.m., anyone with an even number address could return home, while residents with odd numbered addresses were asked to wait until 4 p.m.

The approach was meant to reduce traffic on the highways, officials said.

The county says the Buck Creek fire is still impacting properties in the red zone, which remains under an evacuation order.

Areas in red remain under a mandatory evacuation order. (Source: Brazeau County)

Residents returning home are asked to use the following routes:

Arriving from the west: travel east on Highway 620

Arriving from the north: travel south on Highway 22

Arriving from the east: travel west on Highway 39

Arriving from the south: travel north using Highway 22

Motorists were asked to obey traffic laws and not to slow down or stop on the roads to look at burned areas.

Fire crews are still working in the area.

The fire is considered "being held," which means it is not likely to spread beyond the fire boundaries.

Officials say work will continue to fight the fire for the rest of the week and over the long weekend.

Fire, smoke, tree roots burning, and "torching" or "candling" on tree tops is expected in the burn area.

Officials say fire activity will last until soaking rains hit the community.

Residents are asked to report any new fires.

The Drayton Valley Community Hospital will reopen on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. and EMS services are available in the community.

Those with health concerns should consider delaying their return until full hospital services resume, officials advised.

The Shale Medical Clinic will begin taking walk-in appointments at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

A detailed community re-entry information booklet is available at the Brazeau County Office and the Town of Drayton Valley Civic Centre and is also available online.

Residents are asked to ensure their vehicles are fueled and that they have supplies to last a few days as they return, as local stores may not be fully stocked or staffed.

Mental health support for residents is available by calling 1-877-303-2642.

Town and county officials are thanking all emergency responders, incident management personnel, staff and volunteers who worked through the evacuation.

Drayton Valley was evacuated on May 4.