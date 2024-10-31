Nurses reject mediator-recommended collective agreement

Alberta's nurses have rejected a new collective agreement proposed by a mediator.

In the online vote on Wednesday, 60.48 per cent of locals and 38.88 per cent of United Nurses of Alberta's (UNA) members voted to accept the mediator's recommendation.

A majority amongst both locals and members was needed to ratify the agreement.

All locals participated in the vote, while 75 per cent of UNA's 30,000 members participated.

“This was clearly a vote on whether or not Alberta nurses feel respected,” UNA President Heather Smith said in a statement Thursday morning. “The membership obviously did not feel respected by this recommended agreement.”

The UNA said it would be contacting employers immediately to discuss next steps. Smith said it was in "everyone's interest" to get back to the negotiating table as soon as possible.

She, at the union's AGM earlier in the month, called the mediator's proposal – consisting of pay increases between 12 and 22 per cent over the length of the contract, in addition to an expedited process to challenge inadequate baseline staffing, and enhanced premiums – "the best agreement possible under the circumstances we find ourselves in in this moment in history, with this economy, and with this government."

The union originally sought 20-per-cent and 10-per-cent increases in compensation in the first and second years of the agreement, arguing members' pay increases had been either zero or less than inflation for more than a decade.

The government proposed increases of two per cent in the first and second years and 1.75 per cent in the third and fourth.

The UNA represents health employees of Alberta Health Services, Recovery Alberta, Covenant Health, Lamont Health Care Centre, and The Bethany Group (Camrose).

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to AHS and the provincial government for comment.

More to come…