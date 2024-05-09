EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Officials to give wildfire update Thursday

    An aerial image of wildfire EWF028, located in the Edson forest area, burning in early May 2024. (Source: Twitter / Alberta Wildfire) An aerial image of wildfire EWF028, located in the Edson forest area, burning in early May 2024. (Source: Twitter / Alberta Wildfire)
    Provincial officials will provide a wildfire update Thursday morning.

    Watch the news conference live at 9:30 a.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

    Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen, as well as spokespeople from Alberta Wildfire and Alberta Emergency Management Agency, are scheduled to speak.

    According to the online wildfire dashboard, there were 40 active wildfires in the province's protected forest areas Thursday morning, 24 of which were carried over from 2023. All were classified as under control or being held.

    More to come...  

