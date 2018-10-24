Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
OHS investigating death of worker at central Alberta plant
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 4:15PM MDT
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after a worker died at the Dow Prentiss plant Tuesday night.
OHS said a worker was using a barrel dumper, and was found dead after he was crushed in the dumper’s hydraulics.
A spokesperson said the incident occurred between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The Dow Prentiss plant is located northeast of Red Deer.