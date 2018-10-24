

CTV Edmonton





Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after a worker died at the Dow Prentiss plant Tuesday night.

OHS said a worker was using a barrel dumper, and was found dead after he was crushed in the dumper’s hydraulics.

A spokesperson said the incident occurred between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The Dow Prentiss plant is located northeast of Red Deer.