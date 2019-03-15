Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Oil Kings captain Trey Fix-Wolansky signs with the Columbus Blue Jackets
Trey Fix-Wolansky talks to CTV's Adam Cook. (ERIN ISFELD/CTV EDMONTON)
CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 1:43PM MDT
Edmonton Oil Kings captain Trey Fix-Wolansky has signed a three-year entry level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Fix-Wolansky, 19, was selected 204 overall in the 2018 National Hockey League draft. He currently leads the Oil Kings in scoring and is tied for fourth in the Western Hockey League scoring draft.
He also set a new Oil Kings single season record for assists.