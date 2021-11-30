Oil Kings honour health-care workers with new teddy bear toss jersey

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Oil Kings unveiled a special uniform Tuesday, as the junior hockey team prepares for it's annual teddy bear toss game this weekend.

The jerseys feature furry legs and a puffy bear tail, as is tradition, but they also include a medical coat complete with stethoscope, pens and a lollipop.

Throughout the game, the team will honour the sacrifices and hard work of frontline healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was our doctors and nurses who were fighting on the frontlines to make sure that we were able to get through the early parts of this (pandemic) when we were all scared," said alternate governor Daniel Troiani.

The team will wear the uniforms on Saturday when they face off against the Moose Jaw Warriors at Rogers Place.

Fans are being encouraged to bring teddy bears, in clear plastic bags, to toss onto the ice.

The bears will then be collected by 630 CHED Santas Anonymous and distributed to families in need during the holidays.

"All of our families receive a gift package with two toys, a teddy bear and a book," executive director Angel Benedict said.

"This event is huge... We don't have to worry about the bears because of it."

630 CHED Santas Anonymous provides holiday packages to 20,000 children each year.

The Oil Kings franchise has also raised $150,000 over the past 15 years for the charity.