EDMONTON - A first-quarter fiscal update from the Alberta government is reporting consistent revenues compared with the same period last year.

The province says it brought in $13.4 billion from April to June - almost identical to the number in 2018.

It says resource revenue was $164 million higher, mainly from a narrower oil price differential.

Income tax revenue was also up due to growth in household income and corporate profits.

But it says operating expenses grew $270 million and debt servicing costs increased $93 million.

Premier Jason Kenney has said he won't release his United Conservative government's first budget until the fall to give an appointed panel time to examine Alberta's finances.