Oilers acquire Ekholm from Nashville for Barrie, Schaefer, 1st rounder: TSN

The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their blueline Tuesday afternoon by bringing in 6'4" defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.

Going the other way are offensive defenceman and power-play quarterback Tyson Barrie, prospect Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round draft pick and a fourth-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Ekholm, a 32-year-old, left handed defenceman had played his entire NHL career with the Predators, amassing 268 points in 719 games.

He has three more years on his contract which pays him $6.25 million a season. Ekholm has 18 points in 57 games this year.

Barrie has one more year on his contract that pays him $4.5 million a season. He has 43 points in 61 games.

The Oilers also received a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from Nashville and the Predators retained four per cent of Ekholm's contract.

The deal was the second of the day for general manager Ken Holland who also traded forward Jesse Puljujarvi.

Oilers are a better defensive team - no question - and that was the goal. But Barrie is a heavy price to pay. - Critical to PP, critical in room, incredibly tight with McDavid. This wasn't just about asset cost, there is risk here with this deal, but Ekholm is what they needed. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 28, 2023

On top of all that Mattias Ekholm will bring to the Oilers lineup, he also has 75 career playoff games played which is nice — Connor Halley (@ConnorHalley) February 28, 2023