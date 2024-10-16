Oilers breathing easier after snapping skid with 4-3 OT win over Flyers
The big guns finally came through to blast the Edmonton Oilers out of their season-starting slump.
Leon Draisaitl scored 56 seconds into overtime and added an assist as the Oilers came from behind to finally record their first victory of the season, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Tuesday.
Connor McDavid had a breakaway in the overtime session, but was stopped by Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson, however he was able to pick up the rebound and send it in front to Draisaitl, who notched his second of the season.
“We are obviously scratching for some points here early on. Any point we can get is big and it was nice to come back and win the game,” Draisaitl said. “It’s always nice to get the first one out of the way and hopefully create some momentum, create some confidence in our group and just go from there.”
Adam Henrique, Connor Brown and Evan Bouchard also scored and McDavid had a pair of assists for the Oilers (1-3-0) who snapped a three-game losing skid to start the season during which they were outscored 15-3.
“I think through these games there are opportunities to respond and I think we did that tonight,” Henrique said. “The other night we had two goals called back and we had another tonight, but we did a good job responding. We kept responding and found a way to claw back into it. We capitalized on a great late goal and then a huge goal in overtime too for a big win for us.”
Edmonton was down 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 late in the third before Bouchard scored with 3:42 to play in the final frame to send the game to extra time.
It had been a surprisingly sorry start for Edmonton, which has high expectations this year after making it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final last season before losing out to the Florida Panthers.
“We’re confident in the character of our group, we’re confident in the abilities here,” Brown said. “We just needed to get the ball rolling in the right direction so gritting one out like that is a huge step.”
The Oilers, who got off to a 2-9-1 start last season before turning the ship around, avoided what would have been just the third 0-4 start in franchise history.
“Our best players really came up clutch,” said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch. “The game-tying goal Leon makes a play on the wall, McDavid makes a pass and Bouchard scores. And obviously those guys were on the ice again for the game-winning goal. We need those guys to make key plays at key moments and they definitely did tonight.”
Matvei Michkov scored his first two NHL goals in just his third career game and Bobby Brink also replied for the Flyers (1-1-1) who have lost two straight.
“He’s a dynamic player, not just his passing but how he can hold on to a puck and get out of traffic,” said Flyers head coach John Tortorella about Michkov, Philadelphia’s seventh overall pick in 2023.
“I think it goes a long way with his teammates, he’s out here blocking shots also and doing all the other stuff that creates that team camaraderie, that team concept. That’s really important.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.
Air India passengers get a lift from RCAF after bomb scare forces landing in Nunavut
More than 200 Air India passengers should be on the ground in Chicago this morning after their flight was diverted to Nunavut due to a bomb threat.
Canadian soldier dies while off-duty in Latvia
Latvian State Police are investigating the death of Capt. Aaron Wideman, a Canadian soldier in the capital city of Riga.
Thousands of cleaning supplies may contain substances linked to health problems
When you go through the chore of cleaning your home, you hope the end result is a safer, healthier environment for you and your loved ones. But some of the products you are using might put your health at risk.
U.S. officials opt against condemning India for response to allegations of violent crimes in Canada
American officials did not condemn India's response to explosive accusations that its government has been involved in an escalating number of violent crimes in Canada.
Can these ultra-exclusive luxury destinations help extend your life? They'd certainly like to try
Life extension might be a lofty — and dubious — pitch, but it’s a common theme among new social and wellness clubs, opulent high rises and private retreats.
Focus on vulnerable communities, improve data sharing before next pandemic: report
An expert panel of doctors and researchers say Canada needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and take action before the next health emergency strikes.
Jake E. Lee, former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, expected to 'fully recover' after being shot 'multiple times'
Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee, who’s played with heavy metal heavyweight Ozzy Osbourne, was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot “multiple times” in Las Vegas, a representative for the musician told CNN in a statement.
OPINION King Charles shrieked at shrink wrap, new biography reveals
From his shrink wrap shock to his obsession with luxury, King Charles III's personal life seems to be filled with surprises, that’s according to a new book by biographer Tom Bower.
Israeli strikes hit Lebanon and kill at least 15 in a town with a dark history of civilian deaths
Israeli airstrikes pounded areas across Lebanon, killing at least 21 people, officials said Wednesday, including 15 in a southern town where Israeli bombardments in previous conflicts are seared into local memory.
