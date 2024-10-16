Oilers' charity announces funding for northern Alberta hockey initiative

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) has announced a donation campaign in support of hockey lovers in northern Alberta.

EOCF donated $45,000 into five charities in Fort McMurray, Alta. to focus on growing the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative.

The organizations receiving funding are:

KidSport Wood Buffalo;

Girls Inc. of Northern Alberta;

Wahkohtowin Sports Circle;

Fort McMurray Minor Hockey; and

The Royals Inclusive Hockey Program.

The EOFC is also pledging to match any new investment up to $100,000 to double its efforts to empower 100,000 kids to play hockey.

"We are proud to help bring the life-changing power of the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative to the kids and community of Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo," EOCF's executive director Myrna Khan said in a Wednesday release.

"Empowering kids through the power of hockey can change kids’ lives and set them on the right path for the future, while also helping to build strong, healthy communities," she added.

Jacinda Davis, vice-president of communications for Fort McMurray Minor Hockey, said in an Oilers Entertainment Group release that the support from EOCF "will significantly advance (their) philosophy of removing barriers and promoting inclusion for all youth in sports."

"Their generous support not only enhances our programs but also fosters the development of young people in our community," added Davis.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the cause can contact the EOCF by e-mail.