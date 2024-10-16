EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers' charity announces funding for northern Alberta hockey initiative

    An undated file photo of Centerfire Place located in Fort McMurray, Alta. (Courtesy: Ice Hockey Fandom) An undated file photo of Centerfire Place located in Fort McMurray, Alta. (Courtesy: Ice Hockey Fandom)
    Share

    The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) has announced a donation campaign in support of hockey lovers in northern Alberta.

    EOCF donated $45,000 into five charities in Fort McMurray, Alta. to focus on growing the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative.

    The organizations receiving funding are:

    • KidSport Wood Buffalo;
    • Girls Inc. of Northern Alberta;
    • Wahkohtowin Sports Circle;
    • Fort McMurray Minor Hockey; and
    • The Royals Inclusive Hockey Program.

    The EOFC is also pledging to match any new investment up to $100,000 to double its efforts to empower 100,000 kids to play hockey.

    "We are proud to help bring the life-changing power of the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative to the kids and community of Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo," EOCF's executive director Myrna Khan said in a Wednesday release.

    "Empowering kids through the power of hockey can change kids’ lives and set them on the right path for the future, while also helping to build strong, healthy communities," she added.

    Jacinda Davis, vice-president of communications for Fort McMurray Minor Hockey, said in an Oilers Entertainment Group release that the support from EOCF "will significantly advance (their) philosophy of removing barriers and promoting inclusion for all youth in sports."

    "Their generous support not only enhances our programs but also fosters the development of young people in our community," added Davis.

    Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the cause can contact the EOCF by e-mail.  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News