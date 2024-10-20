Oilers coach considering power-play changes following loss to Stars

It was the start the Edmonton Oilers wanted.

The finish against the host Dallas Stars, however, was not.

In their first game since the Oilers eliminated the Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference final in May, Dallas capitalized on their only power play of the afternoon at the American Airlines Center before controlling much of the final period in a 4-1 win.

Oilers defenceman Troy Stecher, calling for tripping on Stars forward Jason Robertson, had been sitting in the penalty box for just three seconds when Matt Duchene shot the puck from the slot past goalie Stuart Skinner at 19:34 of the second period to open the scoring.

It was 3-0 Stars late in the third period when Leon Draisaitl scored the Oilers' lone goal while Skinner was pulled for an extra attacker. Robertson added an empty-net goal with two minutes left in the game.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told media after the loss that left Edmonton with a record of 2-5 his team had a "really good start" against Dallas but that they just couldn't capitalize, couldn't put the puck in the net."

The Oilers had two power plays of their own before the Stars made good on their lone opportunity with the man advantage. Neither resulted in a goal, leaving Edmonton's vaunted power play unit – ranked fourth last season with a 26.3-per-cent success rate, a year after setting an NHL record with a 32.4-per-cent rate – with a conversion rate of 6.7 per cent, or 1-for-15, so far in 2024-25.

"We would've liked to have been better on those power plays, and then they scored on their power play," Oilers winger Zach Hyman said following the game. "I thought we played well for those two periods there, but couldn't get one by him (Stars goalie Jake Oettinger.)"

Knoblauch said he and his staff are considering adjustments to the Oilers' power-play lineup.

"(I'm) not sure if we'd do it (make changes) right away, but it's something that's on our minds," he said.

Draisaitl, Hyman, captain Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have been fixtures on Edmonton's top power-play unit the last two seasons.

The Oilers return home for two games this week: Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes and Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Both are slated to start at 7 p.m.