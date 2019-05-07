

CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Oilers confirmed that owner Daryl Katz has been facing some potentially life-threatening health issues for the past few years.

Many Oilers fans were shocked when Katz appeared at the press conference announcing the hiring of Ken Holland on Tuesday.

The physical appearance of the Oilers owner, who hasn’t made any public appearances in several years, had changed significantly.

The team has now confirmed that Katz has been struggling with a life-threatening sinus infection for several years.

When the Oilers made the playoffs two years ago, Katz wore an IV bag throughout the run. He has had three surgeries in the last 10 months, and is expected to undergo one more.

The infection reportedly has a 50 per cent survival rate.