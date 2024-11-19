Oilers end road trip with win over Senators

After a shutout loss the night before, the Edmonton Oilers bounced back on Tuesday with a convincing 5-2 victory over the host Ottawa Senators.

Oilers star Connor McDavid, who had never scored on starting Senators goalie Linus Ullmark before Monday night, led the charge with two goals and an assist. He has 14 points, including six goals, in his last six games.

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, who won their fourth game in their last six.

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the other goal for the Oilers, while winger Vasily Podkolzin, who played on Edmonton's top line alongside McDavid and Draisaitl, collected two assists. Goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 27 shots for the Oilers.

With the win in Ottawa, the Oilers (10-8-2) go 1-1-1 a three-game road trip. They came into Ottawa after losing 3-0 to the Canadiens in Montreal on Monday, two days after a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Edmonton returns home to play the Minnesota Wild (11-3-3) on Thursday (7 p.m. MT.)

Tim Stützle and Josh Norris responded for the Senators (8-9-1), who lost their third game in a row.

Nick Jensen assisted on both Ottawa goals, while Ullmark made 27 saves.

Summary

Oilers 5 at Senators 2

First Period

1. Edmonton, Bouchard 5 (Podkolzin, Draisaitl), 3:46.

2. Ottawa, Stutzle 8 (Jensen, Batherson), 15:40.

3. Edmonton, McDavid 8 (Podkolzin, Bouchard), 16:15.

4. Edmonton, McDavid 9 (Bouchard, Draisaitl), 19:19 (pp).

Penalties: J.Brown, EDM (Fighting), 6:28; MacEwen, OTT (Fighting), 6:28; Norris, OTT (Cross Checking), 18:41; Giroux, OTT (Delay of Game), 18:43.

Second Period

5. Edmonton, Draisaitl 14 (Henrique, McDavid), 4:39.

Penalties: Henrique, EDM (Holding), 2:16; Stutzle, OTT (Cross Checking), 19:55.

Third Period

6. Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 2 (Ryan, Kulak), 11:50.

7, Ottawa, Norris 8 (Jensen, Tkachuk), 17:36.

Penalties: Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Tripping), 8:45; Janmark, EDM (Slashing), 12:22; Norris, OTT (Roughing), 12:22.

Shots on Goal : Edmonton 15-9-8_32. Ottawa 12-5-12_29.

: Edmonton 15-9-8_32. Ottawa 12-5-12_29. Power-play opportunities : Edmonton 1 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 2.

: Edmonton 1 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 2. Goalies : Edmonton, Skinner 6-5-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, Ullmark 4-5-1 (32-27).

: Edmonton, Skinner 6-5-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, Ullmark 4-5-1 (32-27). Attendance : 18,676 (18,572). Time : 2:30.

: 18,676 (18,572). : 2:30. Referees: Ghislain Hebert, Michael Sullivan. Linesmen: Ryan Gibbons, Derek Nansen.

With files from CTV News Edmonton