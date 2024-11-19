EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers end road trip with win over Senators

    Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk crashes into the net with Edmonton Oilers right wing Vasily Podkolzin and goaltender Stuart Skinner after the play had been stopped during first period NHL action, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk crashes into the net with Edmonton Oilers right wing Vasily Podkolzin and goaltender Stuart Skinner after the play had been stopped during first period NHL action, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    After a shutout loss the night before, the Edmonton Oilers bounced back on Tuesday with a convincing 5-2 victory over the host Ottawa Senators.

    Oilers star Connor McDavid, who had never scored on starting Senators goalie Linus Ullmark before Monday night, led the charge with two goals and an assist. He has 14 points, including six goals, in his last six games.

    Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, who won their fourth game in their last six.

    Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the other goal for the Oilers, while winger Vasily Podkolzin, who played on Edmonton's top line alongside McDavid and Draisaitl, collected two assists. Goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 27 shots for the Oilers.

    With the win in Ottawa, the Oilers (10-8-2) go 1-1-1 a three-game road trip. They came into Ottawa after losing 3-0 to the Canadiens in Montreal on Monday, two days after a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

    Edmonton returns home to play the Minnesota Wild (11-3-3) on Thursday (7 p.m. MT.)

    Tim Stützle and Josh Norris responded for the Senators (8-9-1), who lost their third game in a row.

    Nick Jensen assisted on both Ottawa goals, while Ullmark made 27 saves.

    Summary

    Oilers 5 at Senators 2

    First Period

    1. Edmonton, Bouchard 5 (Podkolzin, Draisaitl), 3:46.

    2. Ottawa, Stutzle 8 (Jensen, Batherson), 15:40.

    3. Edmonton, McDavid 8 (Podkolzin, Bouchard), 16:15.

    4. Edmonton, McDavid 9 (Bouchard, Draisaitl), 19:19 (pp).

    Penalties: J.Brown, EDM (Fighting), 6:28; MacEwen, OTT (Fighting), 6:28; Norris, OTT (Cross Checking), 18:41; Giroux, OTT (Delay of Game), 18:43.

    Second Period

    5. Edmonton, Draisaitl 14 (Henrique, McDavid), 4:39.

    Penalties: Henrique, EDM (Holding), 2:16; Stutzle, OTT (Cross Checking), 19:55.

    Third Period

    6. Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 2 (Ryan, Kulak), 11:50.

    7, Ottawa, Norris 8 (Jensen, Tkachuk), 17:36.

    Penalties: Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Tripping), 8:45; Janmark, EDM (Slashing), 12:22; Norris, OTT (Roughing), 12:22.

    • Shots on Goal: Edmonton 15-9-8_32. Ottawa 12-5-12_29.
    • Power-play opportunities: Edmonton 1 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 2.
    • Goalies: Edmonton, Skinner 6-5-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, Ullmark 4-5-1 (32-27).
    • Attendance: 18,676 (18,572). Time: 2:30.
    • Referees: Ghislain Hebert, Michael Sullivan. Linesmen: Ryan Gibbons, Derek Nansen. 

    With files from CTV News Edmonton

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News