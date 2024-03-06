Oilers get forwards Henrique, Carrick from Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers acquired two forwards from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline.

The Oilers traded draft picks for Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick.

✅ ACQUIRED ✅



The #Oilers have received forwards Adam Henrique & Sam Carrick as well as the rights to goaltender Ty Taylor & a 2024 seventh-round draft pick as a result of trades with Anaheim & Tampa Bay.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/zPkp7HB6bA — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 6, 2024

"It's two more guys that can kill penalties," general manager Ken Holland said after the trade. "I believe they were number one and number two in terms of time on ice for penalty killing with Anaheim. Special teams are critical come playoff time.

"This time of the year, obviously, teams are making the moves that they're making because we're all planning that we'd like to be playing into June."

Henrique — who's in the final season of a five-year contract — has 18 goals and 42 points in total in 60 games this season.

He's an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The 34-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2008 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

Carrick, 32, has eight goals and 11 points in 61 games in the 2023-24 season.

The centre is also in the final season of his two-year contract.

The Toronto Maple Leafs drafted him 110th overall in 2010.