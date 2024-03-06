EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers get forwards Henrique, Carrick from Ducks

    Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick during a game on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick during a game on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
    The Edmonton Oilers acquired two forwards from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline.

    The Oilers traded draft picks for Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick.

    "It's two more guys that can kill penalties," general manager Ken Holland said after the trade. "I believe they were number one and number two in terms of time on ice for penalty killing with Anaheim. Special teams are critical come playoff time.

    "This time of the year, obviously, teams are making the moves that they're making because we're all planning that we'd like to be playing into June." 

    Henrique — who's in the final season of a five-year contract — has 18 goals and 42 points in total in 60 games this season.

    He's an unrestricted free agent this summer.

    The 34-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2008 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

    Carrick, 32, has eight goals and 11 points in 61 games in the 2023-24 season.

    The centre is also in the final season of his two-year contract.

    The Toronto Maple Leafs drafted him 110th overall in 2010.

