NHL players love the Oilers' visiting locker room at Rogers Place, but coming to Edmonton in the middle of winter gets the cold shoulder from around the league.

In an ESPN player poll, 40 per cent of participants voted Edmonton as the best visiting locker room. Vegas came in second with 28 per cent.

"Edmonton is like a penthouse. There's so much space," one player told ESPN.

Another player said: "The visiting locker room is the best thing about going to Edmonton."

Edmonton came in third as the road city that players dread the most, with 10 per cent of the votes. Winnipeg (42 per cent) and Buffalo (34 per cent) were first and second.

"I feel like we always play Edmonton in the middle of winter and it sucks," the ESPN poll reads.