EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers are looking to make it three wins out of four on their eastern road trip as they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

The Oilers are coming off back-to-back wins over the division-trailing Ottawa Senators, and enter tonight's contest two points back of the Habs for second place in the North Division.

Montreal is playing for the second time in as many nights after coming off a 4-2 defeat to Toronto on Wednesday. The Canadiens started the season by going undefeated in their first seven games, but have since lost three of their last six.

Former Oiler defenceman Jeff Petry leads Montreal in scoring with 14 points.

The Canadiens won the last meeting between the teams, a 3-1 victory on Jan. 18.

Thursday's game gets underway at 5 p.m. MT.

