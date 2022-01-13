Oilers' Mike Smith injured again, Mikko Koskinen solo goalie at practice

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith reacts after giving up a goal to Tampa Bay Lightning's Pat Maroon during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith reacts after giving up a goal to Tampa Bay Lightning's Pat Maroon during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vaccine mandate for truckers will have exemptions, CBSA says

With just days to go before a federal vaccine mandate for truck drivers is set to come into effect, the federal government says Canadian truckers will be exempt from Canada's new rules, but are still expected to face restrictions once the reciprocal American policy comes into effect.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island