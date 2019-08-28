Edmonton Oilers fans will be able to get a glimpse of the team's new third jerseys at a Fan Day event next month.

The Oilers are holding the second annual Fan Day Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Rogers Place

While the new third jersey has not been officially revealed, hockey blog Icethetics posted images purported to be a leaked version of the uniforms.

Take a closer look at the leaked #Oilers third jersey. Some new high-res images have leaked with new details including name/number treatment.



Online reaction to the navy-blue jersey with signature orange accents was mixed, with comments ranging from “beauty” to “garbage.”

Fans will be able to pre-order the third jerseys and shop for other merchandise at the Fan Day event.

Tickets are free and fans will be treated to an open practice starting at noon.

Other attractions include Oilers memorabilia from seasons past, including game-worn jerseys and game-used equipment, and family-friendly activities like a Hockey Zone for kids to practice their skills. The Oilers’ mascot Hunter the Lynx will also make an appearance.