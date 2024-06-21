Oilers-Panthers Game 6: Edmonton wins 5-1, forces Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final
We're going to Game 7.
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 at Rogers Place on Friday night with goals from Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse to even the Stanley Cup Final at 3-3.
Game 7 is on Monday night in South Florida.
Here's what happened in Game 6:
Third period
3:03
Another empty netter for the Oilers. This time, Darnell Nurse shot the puck from inside the Oilers' blue line and made it 5-1.
"We want the cup," Oilers fans are chanting inside Rogers Place.
3:15
Ryan McLeod scores an empty netter to make it 4-1 for the Oilers.
11:45
The Oilers killed a penalty where the Panthers had no shots on goal.
18:32
Beautiful goal by Barkov who dangled his way through the Edmonton defence and slotted the puck past Skinner for Florida's first. 3-1.
Florida Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson (91) and Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period Game 6 action of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Edmonton on Friday, June 21, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Second period
Florida took it to Edmonton between the Oilers' two goals of the period but Stuart Skinner was great with 11 saves.
1:40
It's really, really loud at Rogers Place after Zach Hyman's breakaway goal.
Nugent-Hopkins sent Hyman on a breakaway which the forward snuck past Sergei Bobrovsky.
The Oilers lead 3-0 after two periods.
19:04
The Panthers thought they had a goal but after a review captain Aleksander Barkov was found to be offside. Oilers lead 2-0.
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway (55) and Adam Henrique (19) celebrate a goal against the Florida Panthers during second period Game 6 action of the NHL Stanley Cup finals in Edmonton, Friday, June 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
19:14
The third line stays hot for the Oilers as Mattias Janmark finds Adam Henrique for the 2-0.
First period
12:33
The Edmonton Oilers are on the board in Game 6.
German forward Leon Draisatil, who's been quiet in the Stanley Cup Final so far, assisted Warren Foegele for the first goal of the game.
Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) celebrates a goal against the Florida Panthers during first period Game 6 action of the NHL Stanley Cup finals in Edmonton, Friday, June 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Foegele was on Connor McDavid's line in the previous game but switched with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for Game 6.
Pre-game
Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers at Rogers Place is set to start.
The Oilers won the last two games but the Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
If the Oilers win Friday night, they will force a Game 7 in South Florida on Monday night.
Follow Game 6 live updates here throughout the night.
