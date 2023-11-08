Oilers recall goalie Calvin Pickard from AHL after Jack Campbell clears waivers
The Edmonton Oilers are hoping for a Pick-me-up in goal, and in general, with their latest move.
The NHL squad called up goalie Calvin Pickard from their minor-league affiliate Wednesday afternoon after Jack Campbell cleared waivers.
The 31-year-old Campbell — who was signed by the Oilers 16 months ago to a five-year, $25-million contract to be the starting goalie only to lose the spot last season to Stuart Skinner — has a win-loss record of 1-4 for the Oilers this season along with a 4.50 goals-against average and a .873 save percentage.
Campbell's save percentage is second worst among NHL goalies this season, second only to Skinner's .856 mark.
The move came in the wake of the Oilers' latest defeat, a 6-2 loss Monday to the host Vancouver Canucks, to continue their season-starting swoon that's seen Edmonton win just two of their first 11 games of the 2023-24 NHL slate, a disappointing stumble unexpected by many fans and pundits who've pegged them Stanley Cup contenders.
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell skates off the ice after allowing an overtime goal by Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen in an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)When asked how he tries to minimize the impact of Campbell being reassigned to the minors on the rest of the players, Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said he "didn't see any negative impact at all" in the dressing room following the move.
"Jack's a popular teammate. Maybe it serves as a little bit of a wakeup call for a lot of guys," Woodcroft told media following practice Wednesday in Vancouver before the team travels to San Jose for Thursday's game against the last-place Sharks. "The message that gets sent is we're 2-8-1. For us to come back and just keep trotting the same thing out, we can't do that. It's not acceptable. Unfortunately, for someone of Jack's character and someone who's such a great teammate, he's one of those pieces that is being forced to move ... That's not fun for any of his teammates, it's not fun for his coaches, it's not fun for the managers."
Oilers forward Evander Kane told reporters he felt he and his teammates have let Campbell down.
"Soupy's a guy who, for me, regardless of the numbers, he's played incredibly well for us," Kane said. "Have there been some goals that he maybe wants to have back? Sure, but there are a ton of plays as a group we'd (want to) have back. You look at that Minnesota game (a 7-4 loss Oct. 24 to the host WIld), if you want to talk numbers, he lets in (six) goals, but he might've been the best player on the ice that night."
Oilers forward Zack Hyman, who was also a teammate of Campbell's with the Toronto Maple Leafs, called the goalie's demotion "a part of the journey for him."
"You look around the history of any player that's had ups and downs in his career — everyone's had ups and downs," Hyman said. "Some people have bigger ups and bigger downs — and knowing Jack, I think he's going to go down there and get his game on track ...
"As a teammate, it sucks. We let him down. We've given up a ton of high-danger chances for our goalies. I think everybody looks at our goalies' save percentage, but not every shot's the same. There are shots that have a way greater chance of going in than other shots, and I think collectively as a team, we haven't put Stu and Jack in a position to be the best of their abilities."
Edmonton Oilers' goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Daniel Torgersson (40) as Jayden Grubbe (42) defends during third period NHL preseason action in Winnipeg on Monday September 25, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press)Pickard, 31, is in his second season with the Oilers organization and had been splitting net duties with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors with Olivier Rodrigue, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage.
The 10-year pro has played 116 NHL games with five different teams over his career, including the bulk of the duties for the Colorado Avalanche in 2016-17, when he played 50 games for the Denver-based squad.
"Any time he's been around our team, he's fit in," Woodcroft said of Pickard. "Numbers speak for themselves. Both him and Olivier Rodrigue are off to a really, really good start, have won some games for that team down there (in southern California), have kept their team in games. For Picks to come up, it's a great opportunity for him ... but it's an opportunity for Jack campbell as well. He and I talked about this yesterday. It's an opportunity for him to go play a lot, refine some aspects of his game, get back to feeling confident and we'll see where he ends up."
When asked if Pickard is expected to see NHL action or if he's mostly being considered a backup to Skinner, Woodcroft wouldn't commit to a scenario.
"We'll see how it plays out," he said.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP's Singh calls out 'climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives' as home heating motion defeated
A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
'I feel that I'm born again': Canadian describes journey out of Gaza through Rafah border crossing
Hany Elbatnigi, one of the 75 Canadians who have successfully left Gaza through the Rafah border into Egypt, was in tears as he shared his story with CTV News Channel.
'Canadians are hurting': Trudeau on rising tide of hate at home, need for Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, while pushing Wednesday for a humanitarian pause long enough to get 'back on track' towards a two-state solution. Trudeau also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
BoC's governing council split on whether interest rates need to rise further
Further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada are very much still on the table as its governing council remains split on whether rates may need to rise further.
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested on charges linked to handling of at least 189 bodies: FBI
The owner of a Colorado funeral home and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility.
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion that injured worker
A massive fire at a chemical plant in rural Texas on Wednesday sent a plume of black smoke into the sky as officials closed down a local highway and ordered residents to take shelter.
More Canadians are buying EVs but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
Calgary
-
'Blow it up and sell pieces off': Stakeholders react to UCP plan to revamp Alberta health-care system
If Alberta politicians are going to revamp administration of health care in the province, Alberta physicians want a seat at the table when the changes are being discussed and designed.
-
Man from Sundre, Alta., charged in homicide of teen Pauline Brazeau 47 years ago
A man in his 70s from Sundre, Alta., has been charged in a homicide cold case dating back 47 years.
-
Calgary man facing child pornography, luring charges connected to Oregon teen
A 61-year-old Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after allegedly luring an American teen online.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital violates fire code due to patient overcrowding
The Saskatoon Fire Department says St. Paul’s Hospital is in violation of fire code requirements, with beds crowding the hallways and obstructing exit doors.
-
Fundraisers launched for Sask. drowning victims
A pair of fundraisers have been launched to help the families of two men who lost their lives over the weekend on Humboldt Lake.
-
Saskatoon city councillors eye expand Civic Square to more organizations
Saskatoon city councillors had a difficult time updating the city's existing policy of using Civic Square at its governance and priorities committee meeting on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
-
Police investigating after Creative Saskatchewan defrauded of more than $331,000
Police are investigating after the economic development agency responsible for Saskatchewan's creative industries was defrauded of more than $331,000.
-
Two killed in collision south of Swift Current
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday night on Highway 4 south of Swift Current.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s never really over, I still lost a child’: Jury returns with recommendations in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the coroner’s inquest into the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken made several recommendations.
-
Snow squalls expected for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Pictou and Antigonish Counties of Nova Scotia.
-
Fredericton police investigating 2022 hospital waiting room death
The Fredericton Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital waiting room last year.
Toronto
-
'Senseless killing': Canada-wide warrant issued for 17-year-old male in connection with murder of Pickering Casino security guard
Police in Durham Region are looking for a 17-year-old male they believe is responsible for the Thanksgiving Day murder of a casino security guard.
-
Wintry weather mix to make for slippery drive home in the GTA
The drive this evening, especially for those heading home outside of Toronto, could be tricky due to a wintry mix of rain, ice pellets and snow.
-
Toronto police increase size of hate crime unit amid rise in reports of hate
Toronto police say they have increased the size of their hate crime unit in light of a rise in hate crime reports.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Major fire destroys West Island funeral home
A major fire has destroyed a West Island funeral home Wednesday afternoon, a fire official said Wednesday.
-
EMSB challenges 'absurd' requirement for English boards to communicate in French
The English Montreal School Board says it plans to file a motion Wednesday in Quebec Superior Court about its right to communicate in English.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snow, freezing rain in the forecast for southwestern Quebec
Nearly five centimetres of snow are forecasted to hit the ground Thursday morning in southwestern Quebec, but the streets likely won't stay coated for long.
Ottawa
-
CITY BUDGET 2024
CITY BUDGET 2024 7 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
Several fees are going up next year to help pay for the more than $5 billion in spending the city is planning. The city expects to raise nearly $1 billion next year through fees and service charges alone, accounting for 21.5 per cent of anticipated revenue.
-
Here's where 32 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-two new photo radar cameras will be set up on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on several "high speed locations" on Hunt Club Road, Walkley Road, Riverside Drive and Bronson Avenue.
-
OPP investigating after body discovered near Smiths Falls, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a body was discovered along Highway 15 near Smiths Falls, Ont. on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Elderly woman charged in crash that halted ION service
Grand River Transit says emergency repairs to restore ION service are underway after a vehicle struck an electrical box at Allen Station.
-
Arrest made in $1M fraud investigation targeting older adults
Police have made an arrest in a $1 million fraud scheme that appeared to target the "equity held in the victims’ homes.”
-
Guelph, Ont. race car driver reflects on championship win and what’s next
Robert Wickens is looking back on a successful 2023 racing season. The Guelph, Ont. driver won his first championship five years after an IndyCar crash left him partially paralyzed.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect, up to 15 cm of snow
Snow will be falling in northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon due to an approaching low-pressure system that will bring up to 15 cm by Thursday morning.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
Condos proposed for Station Mall in the Sault
A hospitality advisory group tasked with helping to transform Sault Ste. Marie's Station Mall is exploring a sizeable residential development on the site.
Winnipeg
-
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
-
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
-
Independent Exchange District grocer expanding to serve growing community
A fast-growing Winnipeg neighbourhood now has more grocery options, filling a much-needed service void.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced for assaulting 70-year-old Walmart greeter
A B.C. man who assaulted a 70-year-old Walmart greeter – ramming him multiple times with a motorized scooter and punching him in the face – has been sentenced to six months in jail and banned from the store upon his release.
-
B.C. tables legislation to encourage communities to build homes near transit hubs
The British Columbia government has introduced legislation it estimates could provide up to 100,000 new homes near designated transit areas over the next decade.
-
Member of Kelowna's equestrian community facing sexual assault, exploitation allegations
A prominent member of Kelowna’s equestrian community is facing allegations of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, prompting a public appeal from local Mounties.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. tables legislation to encourage communities to build homes near transit hubs
The British Columbia government has introduced legislation it estimates could provide up to 100,000 new homes near designated transit areas over the next decade.
-
'Overwhelming': B.C. woman and sister to share $5M lottery jackpot
A Vancouver Island woman and her sister in Ontario plan to travel together after winning a $5-million B.C. lottery jackpot.
-
'It felt like my head was going to split in two': Elizabeth May on her stroke and lack of family doctor
Elizabeth May was standing on the University of Victoria auditorium stage on June 29, congratulating a recent high school graduate, when a “sudden, unbearable, excruciating pain” hit her, like someone had “hit the side of my head with a two-by-four.”